Solar industry in flux after President's tariff

The Tucson Electric Power outage map is showing several thousand without power in an area between 22nd Street to the north, Ajo Way to the south, I-10 to the west and stretching nearly to Alvernon Way to the west.
While the President says the move will bring jobs back to the U.S., the Solar Energy Industries Association says it will cost 23,000 jobs in 2018. The industry employs 260,000 workers in the U.S.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
It was an early start for 200 volunteers this morning, as they hit 44 different areas of Tucson where homeless people camp out. It is all part of the annual Tucson homeless street count.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
