Crash closes Valencia between Midvale, Mission

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Darius N. Rogers, 19, died when he tried to cross Interstate 10 near Ina Road on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the incident south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The new ordinance would go into effect on Feb. 1, there will be a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. After that drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
Following a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2017, the city is planning to add another 13 HAWK lights scattered around Tucson.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
