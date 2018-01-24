Crash closes Valencia between Midvale, Mission - Tucson News Now

Crash closes Valencia (Source: Google Maps) Crash closes Valencia (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash has closed Valencia from Midvale to Mission, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  The area should reopen within the hour.

No further information has been released. 

