Rabies test negative as AZGFD talks bigger coyote issue

The coyote that was euthanized after it bit a woman on the west side of Tucson tested negative for rabies, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. The department's spokesman was able to take a deep breath, knowing that what resulted could have been much worse.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, Pima Animal Care Center delivered the surprise of a lifetime to the 15-year-old girl who rescued a dog hanging from a tree the week prior – her new foster pet, Hercules.
Andie is a 1-year-old pup who loves toys and treats. She also already knows sit and stay. She would do well with an active family.
The Animals Benefit Clubs of Arizona needs your help to save a dog who is fighting for her life, battling valley fever that went untreated for more than a year.
Archibald is 105 pounds of love. He is a 5-year-old sweetheart looking for a loving home.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
