UPDATE: Power back on for more than 6,000 in south side neighborhoods

The Tucson Electric Power outage map is showing that the outages in the area between 22nd Street to the north, Ajo Way to the south, I-10 to the west and stretching nearly to Alvernon Way to the west is back on.

According to the outage map TEP earlier Wednesday evening, crews were investigating the cause of this outage, which may have started around 8 p.m.

Keep track of the outages in the Tucson area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.

