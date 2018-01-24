UPDATE: Power back on for more than 6,000 in south side neighborhoods

The coyote that was euthanized after it bit a woman on the west side of Tucson tested negative for rabies, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. The department's spokesman was able to take a deep breath, knowing that what resulted could have been much worse.
The Tucson Electric Power outage map is showing that the outages in the area between 22nd Street to the north, Ajo Way to the south, I-10 to the west and stretching nearly to Alvernon Way to the west is back on.
While the President says the move will bring jobs back to the U.S., the Solar Energy Industries Association says it will cost 23,000 jobs in 2018. The industry employs 260,000 workers in the U.S.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
