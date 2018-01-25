GIRLS: Immaculate Heart's five march on - Tucson News Now

GIRLS: Immaculate Heart's five march on

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Sarah Martin scored 13 points Wednesday night, knocking down three three-pointers to lead 4th ranked Immaculate Heart to a 43-33 non-conference victory over visiting Tombstone.

The win was the 8th straight for the Knights (22-3, 6-0) who are on a collision course with #3 Baboquivari (18-2, 5-0) for the Conference 1A South regional title. Immaculate Heart won the 1A South title last season.

The Yellow Jackets (2-20) Brianna Willey led all scorers with 14 points.

Our David Kelly will have a feature coming up on the Immaculate Heat girls next week. The Knights this season are playing with just five players on their roster.

In the boys’ game, Tombstone beat the Immaculate Heart 78-55.

Other area scores from Wednesday night:

Boys Basketball

Nogales 56, Ironwood Ridge 42
St. Augustine Catholic 100, Elfrida Valley 43
Empire 94, Santa Rita 39

Girls Basketball

Patagonia 40, St. Augustine Catholic 24

