GIRLS: Immaculate Heart's five march on

The ladies of Immaculate Heart discuss their musical taste when they hit the road for hoops.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
Sarah Martin scored 13 points, knocking down three three-pointers to lead 4th ranked Immaculate Heart to a 43-33 victory over Tombstone.
The University of Arizona officially fired assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson on Jan. 11, two months after he was indicted in connection with a national bribery scandal.
Khris Middleton scored 35 points, Malcolm Brogdon added a career-high 32 and Milwaukee beat the Phoenix Suns 109-105 on Monday night hours after firing head coach Jason Kidd.
