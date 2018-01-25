A Player's Preview: Colorado, Part 2

No. 11 Arizona returns to Tucson for a pair of games inside McKale Center where the Wildcats have won 80 of their last 82 home games going back to the 2012-13 season.

UA welcomes in Colorado Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and then Utah on Saturday.

The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1, 1st) will look to avenge their 80-77 loss to the Buffaloes in Boulder earlier this month.

Arizona enters Thursday's game as winners of 13 of its last 14 games going back to November.

Freshman Deandre Ayton put on a defensive display in the win at Stanford with a season-best six blocks. Ayton's five rejections in the first half were the most by a Wildcat in a half since Jordan Hill blocked six shots in the first half versus San Diego State on Dec. 10, 2008.

Ayton is averaging a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds per game.

With an all-time record of 16-13 versus Colorado (11-5 in Pac-12 era), only three of the 13 defeats have come in Tucson.

The Buffaloes (12-8, 4-4) split their homestand last weekend against the Washington schools. They’re led by freshman guard McKinley Wright IV who is averaging 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

He had 16 points and ten assists in the Buffaloes win over UA this season.

