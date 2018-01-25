A Player's Preview: Colorado, Part 2

No. 11 Arizona returns to Tucson for a pair of games inside McKale Center this weekend against Colorado and Utah.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
The University of Arizona officially fired assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson on Jan. 11, two months after he was indicted in connection with a national bribery scandal.
Nick Foles ('11) is the first UA quarterback to lead an NFL team to the Super Bowl.
Utah went up 12 in the first quarter Sunday and did not look back as they knocked off the Arizona by 24 in McKale Center.
