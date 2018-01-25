22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show adds 'Showcase Tent,' thousands expected to attend show

Organizers of The 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show have added a “Showcase Tent.” (Source: KOLD News 13)

The 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show kicks off Thursday morning, Jan. 25.

It is an exciting and busy time for the hundreds of vendors that take part in the show.

Beth Carrillo, president of Aerolite Meteorites, said her business has been doing this show for years and a lot of preparation goes into making it perfect.

“It is a lot of work. I don’t think anyone has any idea how long it takes to pack up. They (meteorites) are pretty heavy, pretty dense,” she said. “We appreciate coming out and it has been a blast."

This year the show has expanded. Organizers have added another tent named the “Showcase Tent,” where Carrillo’s meteorites will displayed. The extra space has allowed her to team up with a fossil group so more of their items can be displayed.

In that same tent is Brett Leighton with The Tourmaline Guys. This is their first year in the show and they traveled across the country to be there.

“I drove to Florida from Maine then straight across because ice storms and stuff. So we already put 4,700 miles on our truck. And then up to Phoenix and back, so I must be pretty excited to be here to drive that far,” he said.

Show organizers are expecting 50,000 people to attend the nearly three-week show.

The show runs until Feb. 11. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free but parking is $3.

For more information visit http://www.22ndstreetshow.com/

