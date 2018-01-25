22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show adds 'Showcase Tent,' thousands expected to attend show

State wildlife officials are warning the public about illegal dumping after a non-native Pacu was caught in southern Arizona.
The Tucson Electric Power outage map is showing that the outages in the area between 22nd Street to the north, Ajo Way to the south, I-10 to the west and stretching nearly to Alvernon Way to the west is back on.
The 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show kicks off Thursday morning, Jan. 25.
Trevor Hoffman, who played at the University of Arizona from 1988-89, spent 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, Padres and Brewers.
The coyote that was euthanized after it bit a woman on the west side of Tucson tested negative for rabies, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. The department's spokesman was able to take a deep breath, knowing that what resulted could have been much worse.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
