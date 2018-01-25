Fish with human-like teeth caught in Tucson lake

State wildlife officials are warning the public about illegal dumping after a non-native Pacu was caught in southern Arizona.
The coyote that was euthanized after it bit a woman on the west side of Tucson tested negative for rabies, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. The department's spokesman was able to take a deep breath, knowing that what resulted could have been much worse.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, Pima Animal Care Center delivered the surprise of a lifetime to the 15-year-old girl who rescued a dog hanging from a tree the week prior – her new foster pet, Hercules.
Andie is a 1-year-old pup who loves toys and treats. She also already knows sit and stay. She would do well with an active family.
The Animals Benefit Clubs of Arizona needs your help to save a dog who is fighting for her life, battling valley fever that went untreated for more than a year.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
