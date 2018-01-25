Menopause the Musical showing at The Gaslight Music Hall

One of basketball's signature moments came 30 years ago tonight and involved Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller.
Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced its farewell tour schedule and it includes a stop in Arizona.
State wildlife officials are warning the public about illegal dumping after a non-native Pacu was caught in southern Arizona.
The Tucson Electric Power outage map is showing that the outages in the area between 22nd Street to the north, Ajo Way to the south, I-10 to the west and stretching nearly to Alvernon Way to the west is back on.
The 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show kicks off Thursday morning, Jan. 25.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
