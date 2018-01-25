Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Arizona for farewell tour

Legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced its farewell tour schedule on Thursday and it includes a stop in Arizona.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on May 18.

The band will host several special guests during the tour, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special and Blackfoot.

The band did not say which guests would be at which shows.

We're excited to announce our Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour! Presales start 1/30 at 10am local time.

Get more info at https://t.co/aA2zPy9OV6 pic.twitter.com/AP9e9TfKoO — Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) January 25, 2018

The band, formed in Florida more than 50 years ago, is responsible for two of the most popular and iconic rock songs of all time -- "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Freebird."

"It's hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans," said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. "I'm certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many."

Tickets will go on sale starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

