30 YEARS AGO: Jerome Lane's backboard-breaking dunk

By Tucson News Now Staff
It is one of basketball's signature moments.

Thirty years ago today, the Pittsburgh Panthers were hosting the Providence Friars in a Big East game.

Late in the first half, Pitt's Jerome Lane took a pass on a fast break and jumped into basketball history.

Lane's one-handed dunk shattered the backboard, leading ESPN's Bill Raftery to exclaim “Send it in, Jerome!”

The play, often referred to as "The Dunk," has an Arizona connection.

The point guard who made the pass to Lane was Sean Miller, who went on to become head coach for the Wildcats.

You can watch Lane's play below.

