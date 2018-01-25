Marana bar raided by state gaming agents

A bar in Marana was raided by the state on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and at least four people could face illegal gambling charges.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said agents served a warrant at The Water Hole, which is located at 16540 W. Avra Valley Road.

Agents said they seized seven slot machines, records and cash.

"During the three-month long undercover investigation, agents observed the business operating illegal sweepstakes slot machines, which constitutes illegal gambling by the business and its paying customers," the ADG said in a news release.

No one was arrested Wednesday, but four people accused of operating the illegal gaming machines could face charges.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.