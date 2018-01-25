Schedule for 2018 Tucson gem shows - Tucson News Now

Schedule for 2018 Tucson gem shows

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Every year, Tucson hosts tens of thousands of sellers, shoppers and rockhounds for gem and mineral shows scattered throughout the city.

Below is a list of the shows open to the public.

• Jan. 16-Feb. 10: A Bead Carnival, 3301 E. Pennsylvania St.

• Jan. 19-Feb. 12: Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 201 and 208 W. Lester St.

• Jan. 20-Feb. 10: Granada Gallery, 338 N. Granada at St. Marys

• Jan. 24-Feb. 14: 1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, 1801 N. Oracle

• Jan. 24-Feb. 11: Executive Inn Mineral & Fossil Shows, 333 W. Drachman St.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 12: Kent's Tools Jewelry and Lapidary Tool & Supply Show, 2745 N. 1st Ave.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 10: La Fuente de Piedras Mineral Show, 1735 N. Oracle

• Jan. 25-Feb. 11: 22nd Street Mineral Fossil & Gem Show, corner of 22nd St. and I-10

• Jan. 25-Feb. 5: JOGS Gem & Jewelry Main Show, Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

• Jan. 25-27: Pop-Up Glass Gallery, 4D Glassblowers, 610 S. Park Ave.

• Jan. 25-Feb. 7: SRGJ Shows, Silk Road Gem & Jewelry Show, Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Rd. at I-10

• Jan. 25-28: Tucson Gem & Jam, Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

• Jan. 26-Feb. 5: America's Best Value Inn Show, 810 E. Benson Hwy.

• Jan. 26-Feb. 10: GIGM Show, Globex Gem & Mineral Show, Red Lion Inn, 222 S. Freeway Road; GIGM Show, Howard Johnson Gem & Mineral Show, 1010 S. Freeway Road; GIGM Show, Quality Inn, 750 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

• Jan. 26-Feb. 11: Granada Avenue Mineral Show, 350 N. Granada at St. Marys

• Jan. 26-Feb. 11: Kino Gem & Mineral Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

• Jan. 26-Feb. 11: Miners Co-op Rock Show, 6901 N. Casa Grande Hwy, Marana

• Jan. 26-Feb. 11: Mineral & Fossil Co-op, 1635 N. Oracle Road

• Jan. 26-Feb. 7: Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show, Riverpark Inn, 350 S. Freeway

• Jan. 26-Feb. 11: Rapa River Gem & Mineral Show, 292 S. Freeway Ave.

• Jan. 26-Feb. 11: Tucson Showplace, 1530 S. Freeway Ave.

• Jan. 27-Feb. 11: African Art Village, 1134 S. Farmington Rd.

• Jan. 27-Feb. 10: Arizona Mineral & Fossil Show, 475 N. Granada Ave. at St. Marys; Ramada Inn, 665 N. Freeway Ave.; 1333 N. Oracle Road

• Jan. 27-Feb. 10: Fine Minerals International, 450 N. Granada at St. Marys

• Jan. 27-Feb. 11: JG&M Expo, 3300 Michigan St. next to Holidome and 601 W. Simpson St.

• Jan. 27-Feb. 11: The Rock Show, Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

• Jan. 27-Feb. 3: To Bead True Blue, Doubletree Hotel, 445 S. Alvernon Way

• Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Tucson Bead Show, Casino Del Sol, 5655 West Valencia Road

• Jan. 28-Feb. 11: American Indian Exposition, Flamingo Hotel, 1300 N. Stone Ave.

• Jan. 28-30: Oracle Road Just Mineral Event, Elks Lodge 385, 1800 N. Oracle Road

• Jan. 28-Feb. 11: Main Avenue Gem Show, 1202 N. Main Ave.

• Jan. 28-Feb. 11: Tucson/Lazydays KOA Gem & Craft Fair, 5151 S. Country Club

• Jan. 29-Feb. 3: Art Retreat in the Desert, Hilton Tucson East, 7600 E. Broadway

• Jan. 29-Feb. 3: The Best Bead Show, Kino Veteran's Memorial Community Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way

• Jan. 29: Tucson Store Fixtures Fine Mineral Wholesale Show, 500 W. Grant

• Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Tucson's New Mineral Show, 1102 W. Grant Rd., in former Slaughterhouse

• Feb. 2-5: Westward Look Mineral Show, Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road

• Feb. 8-11: Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

