THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Cell phones

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

I couldn’t help but look at the drivers in the other lanes on my way into work today.

We’re a multi-tasking society – that’s for sure.

Lots and I mean LOTS of people driving while talking on their cell phone. Or driving and getting that all important text message out.

The Tucson city council just voted to make the hands-free ordinance a primary offense, meaning police can pull you over for using your phone while you’re behind the wheel. This change aligns Tucson with Oro Valley and Pima County. Last year we had two dozen pedestrian deaths on the streets of Tucson and distracted driving may have contributed to this alarming stat.

Here’s a bigger question: why are lawmakers at the state level dragging their feet on addressing the issue of phone usage of people while driving.

There is a law set to kick in July but it only covers teenagers with a learner’s permit or teens who have had a driver’s license for less than six months.

The state needs to do more to protect people on our streets and in the cars we share the road with.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.