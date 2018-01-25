25 dogs rescued thanks to partnership of 3 local animal shelters

“We knew the dogs were in a safe situation, receiving food and water, but ultimately, the family needs to find homes for them and they asked for our help,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, who was on scene Thursday to assist in the rescue effort.
State wildlife officials are warning the public about illegal dumping after a non-native Pacu was caught in southern Arizona.
The coyote that was euthanized after it bit a woman on the west side of Tucson tested negative for rabies, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said. The department's spokesman was able to take a deep breath, knowing that what resulted could have been much worse.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, Pima Animal Care Center delivered the surprise of a lifetime to the 15-year-old girl who rescued a dog hanging from a tree the week prior – her new foster pet, Hercules.
Andie is a 1-year-old pup who loves toys and treats. She also already knows sit and stay. She would do well with an active family.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
