Southwest-side storage units burglarized

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January. 

Officers served search warrants at two homes and another storage facility on Speedway to recover the stolen items.  We have obtained those search warrants that are about 25 pages long. Each page has a list with items that were found in connection to this case, including tools, two 55-inch televisions, speakers and other home goods.  

According to TPD there are several victims in this case, some of which have not come forward yet.  There is also a large amount of property that has not been claimed, though TPD has been returning items to victims over the last few days.  

One storage unit owner told us that the suspects hit 15 different units at the Valencia and Midvale facility.  

Tucson News Now spoke with one of the victims, who didn't ask to be identified, who said the suspects took some household items and some of his child's things.  

Three people have been arrested in connection with this burglary, according to TPD. 

Those who have a storage unit at the location and believe that items have been stolen are asked to call the south-side substation at (520) 791-4949. If there is no answer potential victims are asked to leave their phone number and case number.

