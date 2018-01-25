Southwest-side storage units burglarized

Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, Lopez illegally entered the country in a remote area with six other people and was arrested after agents on all-terrain vehicles tracked and apprehended the group with the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter.
Both a man from Mexico and a woman from Somerton, AZ are facing narcotics smuggling charges after Border Patrol officers found drugs in their vehicles, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release.
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
