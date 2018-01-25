Two arrested after attempting to smuggle meth into the U.S. near - Tucson News Now

Two arrested after attempting to smuggle meth into the U.S. near Yuma

By Tucson News Now Staff
A CBP canine led officers to the fuel tank of a smuggling vehicle, where they located and removed more than 43 pounds of meth. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A CBP canine led officers to the fuel tank of a smuggling vehicle, where they located and removed more than 43 pounds of meth. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Officers removed the spare tire from a smuggling vehicle, which uncovered packages of meth within the spare tire cargo area. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Officers removed the spare tire from a smuggling vehicle, which uncovered packages of meth within the spare tire cargo area. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
YUMA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Both a man from Mexico and a woman from Somerton, AZ are facing narcotics smuggling charges after Border Patrol officers found drugs in their vehicles, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release. 

Both incidents happened on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Arizona's Port of San Luis near Yuma. 

The first occurred in the morning when an 18-year-old Somerton woman was pulled for secondary search, after a CBP canine alerted to her KIA sedan.  Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 43 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle's gas tank.  The bundles were worth an estimated $130,000 according to CBP. 

A few hours later the second incident occurred, when a 24-year-old man from Mexico underwent a further search of his Saturn SUV after a CBP canine alerted officers.  This time officers discovered nearly 53 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle's spare tire and spare tire area.  The bundles were worth an estimated $159,000. 

According to CBP the man and the woman were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the vehicles and drugs were seized by CBP officers. 

