Two arrested after attempting to smuggle meth into the U.S. near Yuma

Officers removed the spare tire from a smuggling vehicle, which uncovered packages of meth within the spare tire cargo area. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A CBP canine led officers to the fuel tank of a smuggling vehicle, where they located and removed more than 43 pounds of meth. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Both a man from Mexico and a woman from Somerton, AZ are facing narcotics smuggling charges after Border Patrol officers found drugs in their vehicles, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Arizona's Port of San Luis near Yuma.

The first occurred in the morning when an 18-year-old Somerton woman was pulled for secondary search, after a CBP canine alerted to her KIA sedan. Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 43 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle's gas tank. The bundles were worth an estimated $130,000 according to CBP.

A few hours later the second incident occurred, when a 24-year-old man from Mexico underwent a further search of his Saturn SUV after a CBP canine alerted officers. This time officers discovered nearly 53 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle's spare tire and spare tire area. The bundles were worth an estimated $159,000.

According to CBP the man and the woman were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the vehicles and drugs were seized by CBP officers.

