Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child sex offender

Casa Grande Border Patrol agents arrested a Salvadorian national, 51-year-old Alex Lopez-Garcia, Tuesday evening, Jan. 23, in an area west of Three Points.

According to a CBP news release, Lopez illegally entered the country in a remote area with six other people and was arrested after agents on all-terrain vehicles tracked and apprehended the group with the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter.

After the group was arrested, processing agents learned Lopez was a repeat sex offender in Fairfield, California; with several convictions of sexual offenses against children for which he was sentenced to 60 months incarceration.

All of the members of the group, foreign nationals illegally present in the country, are now facing immigration violation charges, pending a disposition.

According to the CBP news release, Lopez will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations involving re-entry of an aggravated felon.

All people apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

