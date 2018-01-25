Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child sex offender

Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, Lopez illegally entered the country in a remote area with six other people and was arrested after agents on all-terrain vehicles tracked and apprehended the group with the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter.
Both a man from Mexico and a woman from Somerton, AZ are facing narcotics smuggling charges after Border Patrol officers found drugs in their vehicles, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release.
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
