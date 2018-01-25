Tucson lawmaker proposes bill making feminine hygiene products and diapers sales tax exempt

We are tied at McKale.
The Latest on a special session of the Arizona Legislature to enact a bill cracking down on opioids (all times local):
According to officials Ronald Walters was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of US 60 and Val Vista in a 2000 light gray Ford Ranger with Arizona license plates ALM4694.
A new bill circulating Arizona's capital looks to help lower income families by removing sales tax on things like diapers or feminine products.
Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
