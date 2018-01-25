Tucson lawmaker proposes bill making feminine hygiene products and diapers sales tax exempt

A new bill circulating Arizona's capital looks to help lower income families by removing sales tax on things like diapers or feminine products.

Representative Daniel Hernandez proposed House Bill 2217 this legislative session.

Since its proposal, it has made its way through the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and now heads to the House Health committee.

One mother of two staying at the Gospel Rescue Mission, Victoria Mercado, said her family would greatly benefit from a bill like this one. She says buying diapers and feminine hygiene products aren't cheap.

“You can’t afford kids on minimum wage, let alone with state sales tax. It would make it easier not just for me and the women here at Gospel Rescue Mission – but for women on their own doing it all by themselves with no one able to help,” Mercado told Tucson News Now.

According to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, more than 15,000 families in Pima County have kids under three and struggle financially.

It’s one of the reasons why the Diaper Bank exists and supports House Bill 2217.

Executive Director at the Diaper Bank, Daniel Moxley said, “The amount saved in sales tax could be a whole extra day of diapers and other supplies so it’s significant when you realize there are so many people who are struggling.”

However, a bill like this one could be costly to the state. A similar bill proposed last year would have taken around $7 million in revenue from Arizona’s general fund.

Some lawmakers have come out against the proposal because they argue the timing isn't right.

State Representative Anthony Kern says he wants to see how the federal tax overhaul impacts Arizonans before passing a bill like this one.

