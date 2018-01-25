Visitation for fallen soldier from Vail

Family and friends may call at the CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, for Visitation on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's name to Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org), which provides support to military families.