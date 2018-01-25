Visitation for fallen soldier from Vail - Tucson News Now

Visitation for fallen soldier from Vail

Spc. Robert William Jones

Family and friends may call at the CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, for Visitation on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.  

Interment will be in Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson. 

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's name to Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org), which provides support to military families.

