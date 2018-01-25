SILVER ALERT issued for Phoenix man

A SILVER Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Ronald Walters.

According to officials Walters was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of US 60 and Val Vista in a 2000 light gray Ford Ranger with Arizona license plates ALM4694.

He is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 196 pounds, wearing gold-colored pants, black suede jacket with light-gray sleeves and black work boots.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.

