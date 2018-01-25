Halftime: Colorado 30, Arizona 30 - Tucson News Now

Halftime: Colorado 30, Arizona 30

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona and Colorado are tied at 30 as the teams head to the locker room. Dusan Ristic hit a jumper with one second left on the clock.

Deandre Ayton leads the Cats with 8 points.

As a team, Arizona is only shooting 38.5% from the floor.

Powered by Frankly