DMAFB: Loud noises possible as personnel test equipment, dispose of ordnance

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel will be testing blast simulation training equipment on Friday, Jan. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release from 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

The equipment will produce loud noise during that time frame and will likely be heard in the vicinity of south Golf Links Road between Alvernon Road and Craycroft Road.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel will also be disposing of unexploded ordnance between 8 a.m. and noon on Friday.

Questions should be directed to the 355th FW PAO at (520) 228-3407 or 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

