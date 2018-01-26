Microcampuses allow international UA students to receive education at home

Immigration advocates are telling DACA recipients not to waste any time renewing their permits.
The number of international students enrolled at the University of Arizona is increasing. But they're not coming to Arizona to study. They are studying at microcampuses.
Dusan Ristic went seven-of-eight from the field and scored 15 points as the Wildcats get their revenge against the Buffaloes.
Just as the Arizona Legislature approved a proposal designed to crack down on opioids and cut the number of overdose deaths, a new program in southern Arizona is tackling the epidemic head on - at all hours of the day and night.
Here’s a bigger question: why are lawmakers at the state level dragging their feet on addressing the issue of phone usage of people while driving.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.
