Microcampuses allow international UA students to receive education at home

Microcampuses allow international students to stay in their home country and study at universities that are partnered with the UA. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The number of international students enrolled at the University of Arizona is increasing. But they're not coming to Arizona to study.

They are studying at microcampuses that allow students to stay in their home country and study at universities that are partnered with the UA.

They give students an opportunity to get a UA education without having to worry about the paperwork associated with traveling abroad and allow them to save on airfare.

“There are millions of students who would like an education from a top university who simply don't have access,” said Brent White, Vice Provost of International Education. They don't have access because of the cost of coming to the United States to study and other barriers that might make it impossible for someone to come study in the United States.”

Currently, there are microcampuses in China and Cambodia. The number of microcampuses will grow to seven in the fall of 2018, with the goal to have at least 20 by 2020.

Microcampuses work by having a professor at the UA in Tucson along with a professor at a university in the country abroad to teacher the course. Students will essentially get to learn from UA staff without having to travel.

These students still have to pass all the requirements as if they were coming to the U.S., but these campuses allow the UA to bring a Wildcat education to them.

“It is a global competition for top students so international students have lots of great options,” White said. “So as they have these increasing options there is a lot more competition for a pool that isn’t growing because the reality is (there are) a lot of students who can’t study of abroad and they need to study at home.”

In the fall of 2017, there were more than 370 students studying at microcampuses.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.