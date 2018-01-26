Consulate steps up outreach amid uncertainty over DACA program

A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.
Immigration advocates are telling DACA recipients not to waste any time renewing their permits.
The number of international students enrolled at the University of Arizona is increasing. But they're not coming to Arizona to study. They are studying at microcampuses.
Dusan Ristic went seven-of-eight from the field and scored 15 points as the Wildcats get their revenge against the Buffaloes.
Just as the Arizona Legislature approved a proposal designed to crack down on opioids and cut the number of overdose deaths, a new program in southern Arizona is tackling the epidemic head on - at all hours of the day and night.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
