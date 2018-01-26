Consulate steps up outreach amid uncertainty over DACA program

DACA recipients across the country are rushing to renew their permits as uncertainty continues about the program’s future.

The opportunity to reapply was made possible earlier this month after a judge reopened the program.

Immigration advocates are telling recipients not to waste any time as the window could close as quickly as it opened.

All of the major changes to the program have kept Mexican consulates in the U.S. busy.

The local consulate said employees have been taking endless calls from people wondering what’s next for the program, which protects from deportation young immigr ants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Following the federal ruling, the consulate is one of many organizations helping people to reapply. They are continuing their DACA clinics that were in place before the program was ended.

Consulate Ricardo Piñeda said his office is here to help.

“We’re going to continue doing this during the period of time but we want everyone to know their own situation, to have a diagnosis of what is their own situation,” he said.

The next clinic happens Saturday morning. Spanish speakers can get more information from the website for the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson (en español).

