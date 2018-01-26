Arizona animal park hopes to raise awareness of challenges facing rhinos

Animal lovers in Arizona will have their first chance tomorrow to get a peek at some very large four-legged imports from South Africa.

Three white rhinos were brought to the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park in Litchfield Park in November. Park officials say they will share their new home with Hamadryas baboons, striped hyenas, a serval cat, wreathed hornbills, Nile lechwe and many more African birds and animals.

According to Mickey Ollson, director and founder of Wildlife World, the park hopes having the rhinos in Arizona will raise awareness about the challenges faced by the rhino population because of a black-market demand for their horns.

"It’s my hope that through education and awareness, we can work together in the fight for the rhino’s survival - to guarantee a viable genetic population and ensure that no more rhino species go extinct," Ollson said in a news release.

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Avenue in Litchfield Park, west of Phoenix.

