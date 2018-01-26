Retired district attorney facing child porn charges

A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.
Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, Lopez illegally entered the country in a remote area with six other people and was arrested after agents on all-terrain vehicles tracked and apprehended the group with the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter.
Both a man from Mexico and a woman from Somerton, AZ are facing narcotics smuggling charges after Border Patrol officers found drugs in their vehicles, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
