Retired district attorney facing child porn charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said MarcTemkin is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Temkin, 66, was arrested at a home in the 800 block of North Via Roma.

The PCSD said several images depicting juvenile girls in a sexually explicit manner were uploaded at the home.

