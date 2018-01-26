Tucson chiropractor found guilty of allowing unlicensed dentist - Tucson News Now

breaking

Tucson chiropractor found guilty of allowing unlicensed dentist to practice at clinic

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Jesus Bernal (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office) Jesus Bernal (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Pima County jury found a Tucson chiropractor guilty of allowing an unlicensed dentist to practice in his clinic.

According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with Maria Hernandez. Hernandez allegedly would travel from Mexico to work in a makeshift dental office in Bernal's Chiropractic clinic.

Hernandez is not a licensed dentist, according to the release.

Bernal was convicted of fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundering, practicing dentistry without a license, conspiracy, and illegal control of an enterprise.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 15.

Hernandez is also facing criminal charges and is currently believed to be hiding in Mexico.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson chiropractor found guilty of allowing unlicensed dentist to practice at clinic

    Tucson chiropractor found guilty of allowing unlicensed dentist to practice at clinic

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-01-26 18:41:01 GMT
    Jesus Bernal (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)Jesus Bernal (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

    According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with an licensed dentist, who he allowed to practice in his clinic.

    According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with an licensed dentist, who he allowed to practice in his clinic.

  • BREAKING

    Retired district attorney facing child porn charges

    Retired district attorney facing child porn charges

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:59 AM EST2018-01-26 16:59:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.

    A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.

  • PSCO: Apache Junction man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

    PSCO: Apache Junction man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-01-25 23:30:24 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-01-26 01:50:50 GMT

    The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.  

    The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly