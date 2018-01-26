Tucson chiropractor found guilty of allowing unlicensed dentist to practice at clinic

A Pima County jury found a Tucson chiropractor guilty of allowing an unlicensed dentist to practice in his clinic.

According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with Maria Hernandez. Hernandez allegedly would travel from Mexico to work in a makeshift dental office in Bernal's Chiropractic clinic.

Hernandez is not a licensed dentist, according to the release.

Bernal was convicted of fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundering, practicing dentistry without a license, conspiracy, and illegal control of an enterprise.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 15.

Hernandez is also facing criminal charges and is currently believed to be hiding in Mexico.

