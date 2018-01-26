Tucson chiropractor found guilty of allowing unlicensed dentist to practice at clinic

According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with an licensed dentist, who he allowed to practice in his clinic.
A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.
Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, Lopez illegally entered the country in a remote area with six other people and was arrested after agents on all-terrain vehicles tracked and apprehended the group with the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations helicopter.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
