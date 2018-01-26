Tucson police searching for suspect in Compass Bank robbery

A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.
A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.
According to a tweet from Sgt. Pete Dugan, with the TPD, the suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 East Broadway on Friday afternoon, Jan. 26. The suspect is described as a tall, thin mail in his mid-30s.
According to a tweet from Sgt. Pete Dugan, with the TPD, the suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 East Broadway on Friday afternoon, Jan. 26. The suspect is described as a tall, thin mail in his mid-30s.
According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with an licensed dentist, who he allowed to practice in his clinic.
According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with an licensed dentist, who he allowed to practice in his clinic.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for allegedly possessing thousands of image of child porn.
Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
Tucson police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Midvale RV and Self-Storage facility between mid-December and mid-January.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.
A Montgomery woman is giving friends and family a good laugh at her own expense following a mishap with a bottle of teeth whitener.
A Montgomery woman is giving friends and family a good laugh at her own expense following a mishap with a bottle of teeth whitener.
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.
The FBI says it's now working with Carnival cruise lines to figure out what happened after a Lafayette woman fell overboard while out at sea.
The FBI says it's now working with Carnival cruise lines to figure out what happened after a Lafayette woman fell overboard while out at sea.