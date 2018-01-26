Tucson police searching for suspect in Compass Bank robbery

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect in a bank robbery.

According to a tweet from Sgt. Pete Dugan, with the TPD, the suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 East Broadway on Friday afternoon, Jan. 26.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin mail in his mid-30s. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, where they can remain anonymous.

