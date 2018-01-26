Fire at green waste landfill producing smoke near Ina Road - Tucson News Now

Fire at green waste landfill producing smoke near Ina Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
Mulching machine fire causing smoke near Ina Road green waste landfill. (Source: Northwest Fire District) Mulching machine fire causing smoke near Ina Road green waste landfill. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Many residents are reporting smoke on the west side near Ina Road.  

Not to worry, according to the Northwest Fire District a mulching machine caught fire on Friday afternoon at a green waste landfill in the 5300 block of West Ina Road. 

The fire spread to nearby piles of vegetation, but crews are on hand to make sure the fire does not spread.  According to NWFD the fire is deep seated and could be producing smoke for the next several hours near Ina and Interstate 10. 

No buildings are threatened. 

    •   
