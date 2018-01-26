Marana district top spellers compete at District Spelling Bee

The top thirty spellers, ranging from fourth to eighth grade, will compete for the title of Spelling Bee Champion at the Marana Unified School District’s Spelling Bee.

This year’s annual District Spelling Bee will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10:15 a.m. in the auditorium at Mountain View High School at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. Tucson 85742.

Parents and community members are invited to attend. No cost.

Over 5,500 Marana Unified School District students, representing twelve elementary schools and two middle schools, competed in classroom and school spelling bees over the past two months in order to qualify for the District Spelling Bee.

The top four winners of the District Spelling Bee will represent Marana school district in the Pima County Spelling Bee to be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at Canyon Del Oro Auditorium, 25 W Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, AZ 85704.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.