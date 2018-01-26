Sierra Vista: Controlled burns at EOP set to start next week

The Public Works Department for the City of Sierra Vista will conduct controlled burns at the City’s Environmental Operations Park beginning next week and continuing for several weeks.

The burns will be conducted on weekdays, starting in the morning and lasting until about noon each day. The exact schedule will depend on weather conditions and updates will be posted to City social media pages when burns are conducted.

The burns are part of annual maintenance for the City’s wastewater treatment facility. They reduce mosquitoes, clear dying vegetation to promote new growth, and aerate soil for the coming spring.

The Environmental Operations Park is located at 6801 Highway 90 and the burns sometimes produce smoke that can be seen from several miles away.

For more information, please call Blaine Lassich, wastewater supervisor, at (520) 515-8584.

