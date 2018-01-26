Help clean up the Santa Cruz River

Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)

A cleanup effort for a portion of the Santa Cruz River is planned for Saturday, Jan. 27.

A group called the "Friends of the Santa Cruz River" organized this event and have partnered with the Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona,Inc, Santa Cruz County, and AZ Department of Environmental Quality.

Volunteers who want to help can meet at the Tumacacori Mesquite Sawmill in Carmen, #2007 East Frontage Road, at 9 a.m. The cleanup will run through 12:30 p.m.

Organizers with the Friends of the Santa Cruz River said several areas along the river are littered with trash. They've seen everything from toys, water bottles, to propane tanks and sheets of styrofoam.

Volunteers should wear long pants, sturdy shoes, gloves and a bring a reusable water bottle.

Snacks, refill water, trash bags and other equipment will be provided.

Email them at foscriver@gmail.com if planning to help out; please provide cell phone number too if you have one OR RSVP at our Facebook event page.

