Help clean up the Santa Cruz River - Tucson News Now

Help clean up the Santa Cruz River

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River) Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)
Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River) Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)
Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River) Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)
Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River) Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)
TUMACACORI, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A cleanup effort for a portion of the Santa Cruz River is planned for Saturday, Jan. 27. 

A group called the "Friends of the Santa Cruz River" organized this event and have partnered with the Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona,Inc, Santa Cruz County, and AZ Department of Environmental Quality. 

Volunteers who want to help can meet at the Tumacacori Mesquite Sawmill in Carmen, #2007 East Frontage Road, at 9 a.m. The cleanup will run through 12:30 p.m. 

Organizers with the Friends of the Santa Cruz River said several areas along the river are littered with trash. They've seen everything from toys, water bottles, to propane tanks and sheets of styrofoam. 

Volunteers should wear long pants, sturdy shoes, gloves and a bring a reusable water bottle. 

Snacks, refill water, trash bags and other equipment will be provided. 

Email them at foscriver@gmail.com if planning to help out; please provide cell phone number too if you have one OR RSVP at our Facebook event page.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Help clean up the Santa Cruz River

    Help clean up the Santa Cruz River

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-01-27 00:19:02 GMT
    Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)Trash along the Santa Cruz River (Source: Friends of the Santa Cruz River)

    A group called the "Friends of the Santa Cruz River" organized a clean up event and have partnered with the Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona,Inc, Santa Cruz County, and AZ Department of Environmental Quality.  

    A group called the "Friends of the Santa Cruz River" organized a clean up event and have partnered with the Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona,Inc, Santa Cruz County, and AZ Department of Environmental Quality.  

  • Fire at green waste landfill producing smoke near Ina Road

    Fire at green waste landfill producing smoke near Ina Road

    Friday, January 26 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-01-26 23:28:54 GMT
    Mulching machine fire causing smoke near Ina Road green waste landfill. (Source: Northwest Fire District)Mulching machine fire causing smoke near Ina Road green waste landfill. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

    According to Northwest Fire District the fire is deep seated and could be producing smoke for the next several hours near Ina and Interstate 10.

    According to Northwest Fire District the fire is deep seated and could be producing smoke for the next several hours near Ina and Interstate 10.

  • BREAKING

    Retired district attorney facing child porn charges

    Retired district attorney facing child porn charges

    Friday, January 26 2018 6:15 PM EST2018-01-26 23:15:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.

    A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly