Help clean up the Santa Cruz River

A group called the "Friends of the Santa Cruz River" organized a clean up event and have partnered with the Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona,Inc, Santa Cruz County, and AZ Department of Environmental Quality.
According to Northwest Fire District the fire is deep seated and could be producing smoke for the next several hours near Ina and Interstate 10.
A retired district attorney from New York was arrested in Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 25, on child porn charges.
According to a tweet from Sgt. Pete Dugan, with the TPD, the suspect robbed the Compass Bank at 7880 East Broadway on Friday afternoon, Jan. 26. The suspect is described as a tall, thin mail in his mid-30s.
According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Dr. Jesus Bernal faces a three to 25 years in prison for his involvement with an licensed dentist, who he allowed to practice in his clinic.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is leading a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where he’s discussing Hawaii’s false missile alert and the effectiveness of the nation’s emergency alert system.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.
In new round of KFC advertisements, Colonel Sanders is being played by none other than country music superstar Reba McEntire.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
