Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Broadway near Harrison

Tucson police at the scene of a fatal hit and run. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred on the east side around midnight Friday morning, Jan. 26 near Broadway and Harrison.

Officers with Operations Division East and crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene. Witnesses at the scene rendered aid to the woman until TFD arrived and took over.

Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. She had been found in the eastbound median lane of Broadway at Gollob Road.

Detectives with the TPD Traffic Investigations Unit arrived and took over the investigation. The vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene before witnesses or first responders arrived. According to the release detectives identified the woman and learned that she had been walking to a friend's house when the crash occurred.

Based on evidence left at the scene, TPD is reporting the vehicle involved may be a 2011 to 2016 Jeep Compass or Dodge Journey, with extensive front-end damage.

TPD is asking that anyone with information about this crash to call 911 or 88-CRIME, where they can remain anonymous. Auto repair shops are also asked to pay special attention to any vehicles matching the description.

The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification and the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is the third pedestrian fatality in Tucson for 2018.

