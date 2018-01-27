Apartment fire near Oracle and Roger sends one person to hospital in critical condition

An apartment fire near Oracle and Roger sent one person to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire coming from a second story apartment unit in the area of 300 West Roger Road around 1:20 a.m.

TFD said the fire was visible from the balcony of the unit and crews encountered heavy smoke, flames and high heat conditions coming from the apartment.

Fire crews located a man in the apartment. He was transported to Banner UMC by paramedics in critical condition, TFD said.

A total of 10 units and 25 firefighters were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes, TFD said. There were no injuries sustained by any of the crew members working the fire, TFD said.

The Tucson Police Department had officers on scene when fire crews arrived to help assist residents in nearby apartments with evacuations.

TFD said it is unclear how many residents will be displaced as a result of the damage caused by the fire. TPD officers are coordinating with the local Red Cross to provide assistance to affected residents.

TFD said the apartment did not have any smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

