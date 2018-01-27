Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Oracle Friday night

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Oracle road Friday night.
An apartment fire near Oracle and Roger sent one person to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning.
Among the red, white and blue of the University of Arizona Gymcats leotards Friday night, there was a pop of teal. “The teal ribbons in our hair are to support people and women that have been sexually assaulted," said Kennady Schneider, a senior on the team.
Is Tucson booming? The latest tourism numbers show strong growth in the Tucson area. That trend is expected to continue with the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show in town right now.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a tall, thin build in his mid-30s. No further information has been released.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
