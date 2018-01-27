Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Oracle Friday night

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Oracle road Friday night.

Crews from Northwest Fire District, Pima County Sheriff's Depart and Department of Public safety responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Oracle Road, NWFD said. NWFD said officials found a pedestrian in the southbound lanes of traffic on Oracle road near Kanmar.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, NWFD said.

The driver remained on scene and was evaluated by Northwest Fire Paramedics, NWFD said.

The situation is under investigation, NWFD said.

