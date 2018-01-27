Tucson Community helps former ASU football player

The rivalry between ASU and Arizona can sometimes breakup friendships or even divide a family. But for this one project nobody cares who you root for.

Its all about getting it done for Stephen Berg and his family.

Stephen Berg is a former offensive linemen for the ASU football team. He played from 2002 to 2006. He also played high school football at Canyon Del Oro.

In 2013 Berg was diagnosed with colon cancer. Doctors did a CAT scan and found a tumor about the size of a softball. The tumor was removed, he was given chemo and was in remission for 2 years.

Berg said after countless treatments and procedures the cancer kept coming back.

Berg set a plan to build his family a dream house in the summer but with a shrinking income and growing medical bills any hope of getting it completed was looking more and more unlikely.

But the Tucson community came together in support of the family thanks to a GoFundMe page set up to raise donations for the project. Countless community members and friends offered to volunteer to help build the home and local businesses even donated supplies for the effort.

"The outpouring of support from the community means so much to me and my family," Berg said. "There is no way that I can thank everybody."

Berg doesn't know how much time he has left. He is fighting his toughest battle. He hopes to be able to spend time with his family in their new home and have the peace of mind that they will be happy there and taken care of.

"It's going to mean everything. It's my last wish."

If you would like to help this family out. Click on the link.

