PCSD: Boy missing northwest of Tucson

Your help is needed in locating a missing boy northwest of Tucson. Xavier Anderson, 10, was last seen leaving his home around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, according to an alert from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
No. 11 Arizona outlasts Utah 74-73 in Tucson.
Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred on the east side around midnight Friday morning, Jan. 26 near Broadway and Harrison.
Heavy machinery worked through the night to fight flames at a landfill fire on Ina Road near Interstate 10, according to the Northwest Fire District.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David Ruth
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.
