PCSD: Boy missing northwest of Tucson

Your help is needed in locating a missing boy northwest of Tucson.

Xavier Anderson, 10, was last seen leaving his home around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, according to an alert from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The alert stated Anderson was last seen in a neighborhood near W. Linda Vista Boulevard and N. Camino de Oeste

He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved pajama shirt and some shorts with black and green patterns.

Anderson is approximately 5'2" tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds, according to PCSD.

The department lists possible medical issues as ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder.

If you see Anderson, you're asked to call 911, 88-CRIME or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

