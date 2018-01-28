Roadrunners sit in 1st at the AHL break

The Tucson Roadrunners sit in first place in the Pacific Division at the American Hockey League’s all-star break.

Tucson (23-13-2-1) split a weekend home series with the Chicago Wolves, beating the visitors 2-1 in overtime on Friday night but losing 4-3 on Saturday in front of over 6,000 fans at the Tucson Arena.

Dakota Mermis was the hero on Friday, scoring with just six seconds remaining in the overtime session.

Mike Sislo scored a short-handed goal Saturday night giving him now a franchise-record for points in nine straight games.

The club now enters their AHL All-Star Break and “Gem Show Road Trip”, returning to action next Friday in Ontario.

The Roadrunners next game at Tucson Arena will be Saturday, February 17.

