The Aztec report

The No. 6 Pima women’s basketball team earned an 83-46 ACCAC conference road victory on Saturday as it beat Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

The Aztecs (17-4, 11-2 in ACCAC) outscored the Coyotes 25-7 in the final quarter and were led by freshman Jacqulynn Nakai who scored a game high 24 points.

PCC will be back on the road on Wednesday when they play at Glendale Community College at 5:30 p.m.

The No. 7 Aztecs men’s basketball team avenged one of its losses on Saturday earning a 100-91 road victory at Chandler-Gilbert.

PCC (19-2, 11-2 in ACCAC) had seven players score in double figures.

Freshman Jeremiah Bailey and sophomore Isaiah Murphy (Cienega HS) led the way as they each scored 17 points.

The Aztecs will be back on the road on Wednesday when they play at Glendale Community College at 7:30 p.m.

The Pima softball team (4-1) closed out the College of Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic on Saturday with two statement victories.

The Aztecs scored 15 runs on the day and freshman pitcher Paige Adair earned two more victories finishing with 44 strikeouts in her four starts.

The Aztecs baseball team (3-1) earned a non-conference sweep on Saturday as it finished its opening series with the New Mexico Military Institute.

The two wins gave baseball head coach Rich Alday 499 wins in his career at Pima. He coached the Aztecs from 1974-1989.

Sophomore Logan Klunder had a great day at the plate going 5-for-8 with two RBIs.

The PCC men’s and women’s track & field team competed at the Paradise Valley CC Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Phoenix and came away with a new school record.

Sophomore Tony Chavez (Bisbee HS) set a new Pima school record in the pole vault with a mark of 15-feet, 3-inches.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus track on Saturday when they host the Jim Mielke Track & Field Indoor Invitational. Competition begins at 10:00 a.m.

