The Aztec report

Jordan Geist, Alyssa Thompson and Carlos Villarreal led the Cats at the UW Invitational.
No. 11 Arizona outlasts Utah 74-73 in Tucson.
It was a great weekend for the Pima College basketball, softball, baseball and track teams.
The Tucson Roadrunners sit in first place in the Pacific Division at the American Hockey League’s all-star break.
Tra Holder and Shannon Evans each sank four 3-pointers in the second half as No. 21 Arizona State pulled away to beat Colorado 80-66 on Saturday.
