TRACK: Geist sets NCAA freshman record in Seattle

The University of Arizona track and field program concluded competition the UW Invitational with two first place finishes and one new personal record.

Leading the Cats at the event were Jordan Geist, Alyssa Thompson and Carlos Villarreal.

Freshman Jordan Geist threw a personal best mark of 21.45m (70ft 4in) to win the shot put event.

Geist now owns the No. 1 mark in the NCAA, No. 2 mark in the world, NCAA freshman record for the shot put event, school record, and the Dempsey Indoor facility record.

Alyssa Thompson tied for first place in the pentathlon with a score of 3884 points. Thompson is now tied for the 10th best score in the nation.

Sophomore Carlos Villarreal set a PR in the mile run with a time of 3:59.65 to take fifth in the event.

Up next, the Cats will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. to compete in the New Mexico Classic.

