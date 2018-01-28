Drive-by shooting on south side sends one person to the hospital

The Tucson Police Department said a man was shot multiple times at a bus stop on the south side of Tucson on Sunday.

TPD said a man was sitting on a bench near East 36th Street and South Plummer Avenue when suspects in a vehicle drove by and began firing shots at him, hitting the victim multiple times before driving away.

TPD said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. TPD's Gang Unit is on scene investigating. TPD said the shooting was not random and the suspects could know the victim.

There have been no arrests and the suspects are still on the loose.

