Residents displaced after house fire in midtown

A house fire has displaced two residents from their home on Sunday.

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in a neighborhood near East 5th Street and North Columbus Boulevard. TFD said the fire was isolated to one of the bedrooms.

TFD said neighbors tried using gardening hoses to help put out the flames before fire crews arrived.

There were no reported injuries, TFD said.

The residents will be staying with family in town.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, TFD said.

