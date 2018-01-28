Residents displaced after house fire in midtown

TFD said neighbors tried using gardening hoses to help put out the flames before fire crews arrived.
The Tucson Police Department said a man was shot multiple times at a bus stop on the south side of Tucson on Sunday.
The rivalry between ASU and Arizona can sometimes breakup friendships or even divide a family. But for this one project nobody cares who you root for.
Its all about getting it done for Stephen Berg and his family.
No. 11 Arizona outlasts Utah 74-73 in Tucson.
Your help is needed in locating a missing boy northwest of Tucson. Xavier Anderson, 10, was last seen leaving his home around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, according to an alert from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
