NCAAW: Stanford drops Arizona 79-42 in Palo Alto

The Arizona men's and women's tennis teams are both off to a solid start to the 2018 season.
The Cardinal were firing on all cylinders on Sunday evening in Maples Pavilion knocking down 14 three-pointers to beat the Wildcats.
The Tucson Turf flag football boys and girls teams added to their collection of now 30 national titles, bringing home two more this weekend.
James Harden had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Tra Holder and Shannon Evans each sank four 3-pointers in the second half as No. 21 Arizona State pulled away to beat Colorado 80-66 on Saturday.
