NCAAW: Stanford drops Arizona 79-42 in Palo Alto

David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
PALO ALTO, CA -

The Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 8-2 Pac-12) were firing on all cylinders on Sunday evening in Maples Pavilion as they knocked off the Arizona Wildcats (5-16, 1-9 Pac-12) by a score of 79-42.
 
The Cardinal were red hot from three-point territory all night as they drilled 14 trey balls. They shared the ball exceptionally as well, assisting on 27 of their 30 made baskets. 

Brittany McPhee and Alanna Smith led the way for the Cardinal with 15 points apiece, including three three-pointers for each of them.

For Arizona, JaLea Bennett scored 11 points and brought down seven rebounds while Marlee Kyles scored 10 points.
 
Stanford erupted for seven three-pointers on 58% shooting from downtown in the first quarter en route to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first. Defensively, the Cardinal held Arizona to 31% shooting in the first quarter.

The second quarter was all about defense for Stanford, allowing just six Arizona points while scoring 21 themselves to make the score 43-16 at halftime. Stanford knocked down 10 three-pointers in the first half, three each by McPhee and Kiana Williams. 

It was another good quarter for Stanford to start the second half as they outscored Arizona 23-13 in the third quarter to make the score 66-29 heading into the final period. There, the Cardinal would maintain their lead to give them their eight Pac-12 win of the season.

The Wildcats will head home for the first matchup of the season against the Washington schools, starting with Washington State on Feb. 2.

