Tucson Turf Wins two NFL Flag Championships - Tucson News Now

Tucson Turf Wins two NFL Flag Championships

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
Tucson Turf 14U boys and girls teams gather for a championship picture (Photo Courtesy: NFL). Tucson Turf 14U boys and girls teams gather for a championship picture (Photo Courtesy: NFL).
TUCSON, AZ -

The Tucson Turf flag football boys and girls teams added to their collection of now 30 national titles, bringing home two more this weekend from the NFL Flag Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.  

The 14U girls team beat the Arlington (VA.) Ravens on Saturday 19-13.  

The boys team played as the underdogs in the 14U Final against the Farm League Texans from Spring, Texas.  

Isaiah Roebuck scored the game-winning touchdown for the Cardinals with nine seconds left in the game, to give the boys a 18-13 triumph over the Texans. 

Coach Toby Bourget guided the boys team to victory with his son as the quarterback, while his daughter played on the girls team.  

Tucson Turf, based in Marana, has won 30 titles over the course of 13 years. 

Copyright 2018. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

By Alex Eschelman
Tucson News Now Sports Intern

  • SportsMore>>

  • Tucson Turf Wins two NFL Flag Championships

    Tucson Turf Wins two NFL Flag Championships

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-01-29 05:59:55 GMT
    Tucson Turf 14U boys and girls teams gather for a championship picture (Photo Courtesy: NFL).Tucson Turf 14U boys and girls teams gather for a championship picture (Photo Courtesy: NFL).

    The Tucson Turf flag football boys and girls teams added to their collection of now 30 national titles, bringing home two more this weekend. 

    The Tucson Turf flag football boys and girls teams added to their collection of now 30 national titles, bringing home two more this weekend. 

  • The Wildcat Report

    The Wildcat Report

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-29 05:39:21 GMT

    Arizona (3-0) finishes their opening weekend with a 5-2 victory over Utah State (2-1). Utah State clinched the doubles point but the Wildcats came back during singles to clinch the win and hand the Aggies their first loss of the season.  "I'm happy to be 3-0 to start the season, that's what I had expected from our team but i think we made it harder than it needed to be," said head coach Vicky Maes. "On the other hand, I'm sort of happy that we did have some rough ...

    Arizona (3-0) finishes their opening weekend with a 5-2 victory over Utah State (2-1). Utah State clinched the doubles point but the Wildcats came back during singles to clinch the win and hand the Aggies their first loss of the season.  "I'm happy to be 3-0 to start the season, that's what I had expected from our team but i think we made it harder than it needed to be," said head coach Vicky Maes. "On the other hand, I'm sort of happy that we did have some rough ...

  • Stanford Drops Arizona 79-42 in Palo Alto

    Stanford Drops Arizona 79-42 in Palo Alto

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:05 PM EST2018-01-29 04:05:00 GMT
    (Cover photo courtesy: AP)(Cover photo courtesy: AP)

    The Stanford Cardinal were firing on all cylinders on Sunday evening in Maples Pavilion as they knocked off the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 79-42.   

    The Stanford Cardinal were firing on all cylinders on Sunday evening in Maples Pavilion as they knocked off the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 79-42.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly