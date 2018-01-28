Tucson Turf Wins two NFL Flag Championships

The Tucson Turf flag football boys and girls teams added to their collection of now 30 national titles, bringing home two more this weekend from the NFL Flag Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

The 14U girls team beat the Arlington (VA.) Ravens on Saturday 19-13.

The boys team played as the underdogs in the 14U Final against the Farm League Texans from Spring, Texas.

Isaiah Roebuck scored the game-winning touchdown for the Cardinals with nine seconds left in the game, to give the boys a 18-13 triumph over the Texans.

Coach Toby Bourget guided the boys team to victory with his son as the quarterback, while his daughter played on the girls team.

Tucson Turf, based in Marana, has won 30 titles over the course of 13 years.

Copyright 2018. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

By Alex Eschelman

Tucson News Now Sports Intern