The Wildcat Report

The Tucson Turf flag football boys and girls teams added to their collection of now 30 national titles, bringing home two more this weekend.
Arizona (3-0) finishes their opening weekend with a 5-2 victory over Utah State (2-1). Utah State clinched the doubles point but the Wildcats came back during singles to clinch the win and hand the Aggies their first loss of the season. "I'm happy to be 3-0 to start the season, that's what I had expected from our team but i think we made it harder than it needed to be," said head coach Vicky Maes. "On the other hand, I'm sort of happy that we did have some rough ...
The Stanford Cardinal were firing on all cylinders on Sunday evening in Maples Pavilion as they knocked off the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 79-42.
James Harden had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Tra Holder and Shannon Evans each sank four 3-pointers in the second half as No. 21 Arizona State pulled away to beat Colorado 80-66 on Saturday.
