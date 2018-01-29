The Wildcat Report - Tucson News Now

The Wildcat Report

Posted by David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Freshman Mary Lewis helps lead her team to victory against Utah State (Photos Courtesy: Arizona Athletics). Freshman Mary Lewis helps lead her team to victory against Utah State (Photos Courtesy: Arizona Athletics).
TUCSON, AZ -

Arizona (3-0) finishes their opening weekend with a 5-2 victory over Utah State (2-1). 

Utah State clinched the doubles point but the Wildcats came back during singles to clinch the win and hand the Aggies their first loss of the season. 

Arizona's win against Utah State puts them at 3-0 to start the season. The Wildcats will play University of San Diego and Grand Canyon University Feb. 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MST, respectively.

The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season after completing their third 7-0 sweep of the year, this time over Saint Mary's College. 

Senior Trent Botha and sophomore Andres Reyes started it off for the Wildcats with a 6-0 win over senior Jacob Lagman and junior Brian Lee of Saint Mary's. 

The Arizona pairing of junior Jonas Maier and freshman Aaro Pollanen sealed the doubles point with a 6-2 win over sophomore Damon Kesaris and senior Nash Vollenweider (SMC).

The Cats dominated singles play once again, only dropping one set total in the six singles matches. 

Trent Botha and Shoti Meparidze remained perfect on the year in singles play.

Arizona's next match will be February 4th at Indiana, the beginning of a string of four road matches.

