Car club celebrates life of former member killed in crash

Jimenez was hit and killed by a car in December 2017 (Tucson Police Department).

Dozens of car enthusiasts came together to remember one of their own on Sunday, after 25-year-old Jimena Jimenez was struck by a car and killed on Tucson's south side last month.

Jimenez had a love for cars. It's what prompted the Wide Bodies Car Club to host a memorial cruise. The group drove from Rudy Garcia Park to Reid Park in her honor Sunday afternoon.

Her friends, like Callen Sanchez, remember her as a motherly figure who took care of anyone and a genuinely happy soul.

"Her big thing was if she died, it was never to be a sad moment, said Sanchez. "It was supposed to be a big blowout. She wanted music. She wanted laughter. She didn't want anyone sad. This is our way of doing that."

Sanchez said this wasn't the first time he had lost a friend to a car-pedestrian crash.

Because of this, he hopes this tragedy can serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to continue looking out for each other.

