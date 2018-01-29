New system determines severity of domestic violence situation

Law enforcement is working to prevent domestic violence-related deaths with a new protocol.

The Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System will launch in April. It is a like a checklist that officers will be able to use when they respond to domestic violence calls.

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse and Pima County have been using a similar system for felony cases for nearly a decade. This new system will be used statewide for misdemeanor and felony cases.

The system will gauge the severity of the situation. The information will be stored and used if officers have to respond again. The information can also be used by judges to make rulings.

If a situation scores high enough in the system, the survivor can choose can be put in immediate contact with resources like Emerge!.

“This is a crime where there is a high risk of lethality so for us, the fact that we’re are going to do a better job as a community identifying all the victims that are potentially at risk for that is an obligation, a responsibility,” said Emerge! CEO Ed Mercurio-Sakwa.

Emerge! is asking for the community’s support. They are expecting to serve thousands more people once this system goes into effect.

