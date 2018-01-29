Serious crash closes midtown intersection

Tucson police have closed the intersection of Grant and North Oracle roads because of a crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Darius N. Rogers, 19, died when he tried to cross Interstate 10 near Ina Road on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the incident south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The new ordinance would go into effect on Feb. 1, there will be a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. After that drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.
