Serious crash closes midtown intersection

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police have closed the intersection of Grant and North Oracle roads because of a crash.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the crash involves serious injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area. Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard can be used as alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene.

