Serious crash closes midtown intersection

Tucson police have closed the intersection of Grant and North Oracle roads because of a crash.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the crash involves serious injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area. Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard can be used as alternate routes.

#UPDATE: 3 car crash blocking intersection of Grant/Oracle. No cars allowed through. Use Speedway or Stone. Serious injuries here. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/VN8errPDwu — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 29, 2018

No further information was immediately available.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene.

