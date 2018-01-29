Baby rattles recalled because of choking hazard - Tucson News Now

Baby rattles recalled because of choking hazard

By Tucson News Now Staff
Shake and Sing Elephant rattle (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Shake and Sing Elephant rattle (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle because of a possible choking hazard.

Vtech has received five reports of the ears breaking off, though no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the rattles with model number 80-184800 and contact Vtech for a full refund or credit for another product.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, online at Amazon.com and zulily.com among other stores from November 2015 through November 2017.

More information about the recall can be found on the CPSC website HERE.

