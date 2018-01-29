Baby rattles recalled because of choking hazard

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattles with model number 80-184800 and contact Vtech for a full refund or credit.
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the Vtech Shake and Sing Elephant rattles with model number 80-184800 and contact Vtech for a full refund or credit.
Tucson police have closed the intersection of Grant and North Oracle roads because of a crash.
Tucson police have closed the intersection of Grant and North Oracle roads because of a crash.
The Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System will launch in April. It is a like a checklist that officers will be able to use when they respond to domestic violence calls.
The Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System will launch in April. It is a like a checklist that officers will be able to use when they respond to domestic violence calls.
Buffelgrass is a non-native plant introduced to Southern Arizona from Africa nearly a hundred years ago to use as cattle feed. It grows fast and thick which is good for cattle but as it turns out, is a disaster for the Sonoran Desert.
Buffelgrass is a non-native plant introduced to Southern Arizona from Africa nearly a hundred years ago to use as cattle feed. It grows fast and thick which is good for cattle but as it turns out, is a disaster for the Sonoran Desert.
The rivalry between ASU and Arizona can sometimes breakup friendships or even divide a family. But for this one project nobody cares who you root for.
Its all about getting it done for Stephen Berg and his family.
The rivalry between ASU and Arizona can sometimes breakup friendships or even divide a family. But for this one project nobody cares who you root for.
Its all about getting it done for Stephen Berg and his family.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.